Santa Barbara County DA files sexual assault charges against UCSB student

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has filed felony sexual assault charges against a 19-year-old UCSB student.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Friday that multiple sexual assault charges were filed against Arian Eteghaei as part of a joint investigation with the UC Santa Barbara Police Department.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who may have not been contacted yet. The DA's office is asking anyone with information about these crimes to contact District Attorney Investigator Judith Hall at 805-568-2360.

“The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is well aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for a variety of reasons," Dudley said in a news release. "With that in mind, we have many resources available through our Victim/Witness Assistance Division where our advocates will endeavor to ensure that the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by our focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. "

Victim Advocates are also available for anyone affected by these allegations. Community members can contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or at 855-840-3232.