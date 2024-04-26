Some winds will persist into Saturday, but temperatures will warm

It will continue to be very gusty across most of the region on Friday night and into the weekend. The west to northwest winds are being set up by an inside slider - that's a low-pressure system moving down the border of California and Nevada. It will exit towards Arizona by late Friday.

A wind advisory will last until 9:00 pm Friday on the Central Coast, Southeast Coast, Ventura County beaches, and in the Santa Ynez, Cuyama, and Central/Southeast Ventura County Valleys with gusts up to 45 mph. A wind advisory is also in place for the east Santa Ynez Range, Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, and around Lake Casitas until 3:00 am Saturday with gusts up to 55 mph. Additionally, a wind advisory on the Southwest Coast and in the west Santa Ynez range expires at 3:00 am Sunday, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Cloud cover will be quite patchy overnight on Friday. There is potential for a few light rain showers to cross slightly over the Kern County line into the northern mountain slopes. By Saturday morning, we will develop offshore flow from the north, and onshore flow will be weaker to the east. Skies will clear out nicely for a sunnier, albeit breezy, day.

There is a high surf advisory on Central Coast beaches until 10:00 am Saturday. Breaking waves will be 7 to 10 feet with local sets up to 12 feet. Another is in effect for Ventura County beaches with waves at 4 to 7 feet, with local sets up to 8 feet.

A ridge of high pressure will enter California on Saturday. Temperatures will warm by a few degrees. Lows will be mostly in the 40s to 50s. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will warm further into Sunday and the winds will be weaker. It will also be a mostly sunny day, following a patchy morning marine layer.

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days of the next seven with continued ridging and offshore trends. Some interior valleys will even reach the low 80s, a couple of degrees above average. Despite this, there is still potential for low clouds each morning.

We will take a turn on Wednesday with stronger onshore flow and an approaching upper low-pressure system. By the end of next week, we will have, once again, a deeper marine layer and below average temperatures.