Warmer with less wind on Wednesday

Dry weather has shifted temperatures this week and will be in the forecast until next week. Northwest to north winds are expected in some areas of the region.

A wind advisory will run from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday on the Southwest coast and the west Santa Ynez Range. Another wind advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday on the southeast coast and east Santa Ynez Range and for the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. Winds will be 15 to 35 mph and gusts will be up to 45 mph.

Wednesday is expected to be a lot warmer, morning low clouds in coastal areas will leave in the morning bringing plenty of sunshine through the day. Lows along the coast will be in the mid 40s to low 50s, while the valleys will see lows in the 40s. Coastal areas will be in the high 60s to low 70s. Valley areas will reach into the 80s.

An upper low over Nevada will bring some cooling and low cloud cover on Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures may drop a degree or two.

The rest of the week will be warm with the possibility of temperatures cooling down by Sunday and Monday with onshore flow.