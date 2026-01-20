Former UCSB student convicted of sexual assault after three-month trial

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Arian Eteghaei, a 23-year-old former UCSB student, received multiple charges for sexual crimes after a three-month trial, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

A jury returned guilty verdicts against Eteghaei for forcible sexual penetration, misdemeanor domestic violence and forcible rape against two victims, according to the SBCDAO.

These charges included crimes committed against more than one victim though jurors could not reach a verdict on 14 other counts, according to the SBCDAO.

Eteghaei faces a sentencing of 30 years to life in state prison scheduled for April 8 later this year. He remains in custody pending sentencing and is remanded without bail, according to the SBCDAO.