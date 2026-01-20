Skip to Content
Top Stories

Former UCSB student convicted of sexual assault after three-month trial

By
today at 2:50 pm
Published 3:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Arian Eteghaei, a 23-year-old former UCSB student, received multiple charges for sexual crimes after a three-month trial, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

A jury returned guilty verdicts against Eteghaei for forcible sexual penetration, misdemeanor domestic violence and forcible rape against two victims, according to the SBCDAO.

These charges included crimes committed against more than one victim though jurors could not reach a verdict on 14 other counts, according to the SBCDAO.

Eteghaei faces a sentencing of 30 years to life in state prison scheduled for April 8 later this year. He remains in custody pending sentencing and is remanded without bail, according to the SBCDAO.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.