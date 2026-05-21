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Historic season finally ends for Bishop Diego boys volleyball team

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Cardinals fall in 4 sets in a regional semifinal State playoff game
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Published 10:40 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KEYT) - The record-breaking, championship season by the Bishop Diego High School boys volleyball team ends in Fresno.

The Cardinals lost in four sets to the #1 seed Central East Bengals in a CIF-State Tournament Division 3 regional semifinal match. Bishop lost 23-25, 25-23, 14-25, 21-25.

Bishop Diego won a program record 29 games against just 10 losses.

They captured the school's first CIF-Southern Section championship in boys volleyball and also won their first State playoff game.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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