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Local Forecast

Cooler Friday, tracking weekend clouds

KEYT
By
Published 2:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures continue to cool Friday into the high 60s and low 70s.

More coastal clouds and marine layer fog is expected near the beach Friday through the weekend.

Temperatures will hold near or just under 70 through Memorial Day.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures get even cooler thanks to a dry but gusty system out of the northwest near 65 degrees.

A rebound in temperatures is not expected until the last couple days of May.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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