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Tracking a cool & cloudy holiday weekend

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:17 am
Published 4:24 am

Happy Friday! We begin the morning with overcast skies and dense marine layer influence. Many areas will see misting and drizzle so bundle up! Clouds will not clear out for many beach areas while others will only see an hour or two of sunshine. This is the coolest day of the week with many areas into the 60s and 70s. Some of the interior areas will reach 80s.

More clouds cover the coastline Saturday and Father's Day! A slow clearing trend is on board, so when headed out to any fun events grab those extra layers! Low pressure will move closer to the area providing an air conditioning effect and adding moisture to the atmosphere. More misting and drizzle is expected each and every morning.

We begin a large warming trend Monday throughout next week. Each day will be progressively warmer as high pressure strengthens and moves into the area. This means fast clearing and beach weather! More information to come.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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