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Naess throws a gem as Cal Poly blanks UCSD at the Big West Championships

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Griffin Naess quiets Tritons bats with 11 strikeouts
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Published 10:25 pm

IRVINE, Calif. (KEYT) - No. 2 seed Cal Poly secured a narrow 1-0 victory over No. 3 seed UC San Diego in a tight contest at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark in game three of the 2026 Big West Baseball Championship.

The Mustangs (34-21) advance to the second round of the tournament and face No. 1 seed UC Santa Barbara, Friday, May 22 at 1 p.m. The Tritons (24-27) will face No. 5 seed Cal State Fullerton in an elimination game, Friday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

Cal Poly starting pitcher Griffin Naess went 7.2 innings, gave up two hits and three walks, and struck out 11. Mustang closer Nick Bonn threw the final 1.1 innings for a 13th save on the season. Shortstop Nate Castellon had the lone RBI of the game.

UC San Diego starter Steele Murdock threw 8.0 innings, gave up three hits and four walks for one run and amassed 11 strikeouts.

Cal Poly got the lone score of the game in the bottom of the second inning as Castellon hit an infield single to bring home Jake Downing for a 1-0 edge.

The Tritons had two late opportunities to tie or take the lead. In the eighth inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Bonn came into the game in relief of Naess and recorded the out needed to escape the jam. In the ninth inning with a runner on first and third, and one out, Bonn got a strikeout and a fly ball to left field to end the game.

(Article courtesy of Big West Conference).

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