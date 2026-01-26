Local Businesses Hope to Score with Thousands Coming for Prestigious Soccer Event

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - With a major soccer event set for Tuesday at UC Santa Barbara, many nearby businesses are expecting a large economic boost including restaurants, hotels, soccer stores and apparel vendors.

The U.S. Women's National Team will take on Chile at Harder Stadium at 7 p.m.

Already more than 14,000 tickets have been sold and there's room for more. Additional bleachers have been added. There is also a General Admission area.

Advanced sales included early access to tickets for students. A check online shows there are still several good seats available especially for single ticket buyers who would like to sit at mid-field.

For those providing extra services and food, the 72-hour period prior to the match will be as if a large rock concert or community festival will be taking place.

Logistics, ordering, preparations and set ups are now all underway.

There are other aspects of the event that will include traffic control and security. Attendees will be arriving well before the event begins.

Harder Stadium has been upgraded with special event wraps and it will be an international showcase for UCSB and its nationally known soccer reputation.

