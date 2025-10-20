Water Line Repair Job Underway for Desal Plant in Santa Barbara Involves a Special Barge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A temporary water intake line will be going through repairs for about four weeks in the coastal waters off Santa Barbara where it starts the flow into the Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant.



The Offshore Desal Pump Platform Stabilization Project is a vital link to two offshore intake pump structures.

The pump structures are located about half a mile offshore in approximately 35 feet of water just east of Stearn's Wharf.

Pacific Maritime has a 270-foot-long barge named Ocean Protector loaded with necessary equipment and materials to complete the work. The barge will be in the area for about a month.

The plant was constructed in 1991 as part of the original plan to add a new water source.

In 2016 the plant was reactivated and it was discovered that one of the platforms was suspended about 18 inches above the sea floor, leaving space beneath the structure.

The project will implement a permanent repair in part using large rocks around the pipeline.

