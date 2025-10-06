Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Search underway for missing hiker near Franklin Trail north of Carpinteria Monday

KEYT
By
today at 6:14 pm
Published 6:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Deputies and firefighters are searching trails off of the Franklin Trail north of Carpinteria for a missing hiker Monday.

According to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, three ground crews, multiple drones, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team, and a helicopter are searching trails branching off of the Franklin Trail.

Crews searched the length of the Franklin Trail to no avail and have turned their efforts to branching trails in a search for the missing person.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

