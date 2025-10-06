Search underway for missing hiker near Franklin Trail north of Carpinteria Monday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Deputies and firefighters are searching trails off of the Franklin Trail north of Carpinteria for a missing hiker Monday.

According to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, three ground crews, multiple drones, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team, and a helicopter are searching trails branching off of the Franklin Trail.

Crews searched the length of the Franklin Trail to no avail and have turned their efforts to branching trails in a search for the missing person.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.