Isla Vista Students Find Big Bargains at Annual Move-In Sale

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – The cost of filling up a college apartment will be slightly more affordable for students at UC Santa Barbara who take advantage of a special two-day sale.

The Isla Vista Community Service District Annual Move-In Sale has deals for those who want to shop for second hand items that were donated and not sold off in June's move-out sale.

This will include: desks, chairs, couches, household appliances, dish ware and decor.

This is the third year for the sale.

Last year bargains had a wide range with many items under $20.

The event takes place September 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Isla Vista Community Center 976 Embarcadero Del Mar.

The items were last seen at the GIVE Benefit Sale as the last school year ended. They were donated and were left over following that sale. This gives them another chance to be purchased and not go into a dumpster for the landfill.

The IVCSD says the GIVE Sale and Move-In Sale are part of our community's effort to reduce waste.

