Hundreds of Deals Await Shoppers in the Isla Vista ‘GIVE’ sale

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The best deals of the year for some shoppers will come this weekend in Isla Vista.

The annual 'GIVE' sale takes place as a way to sell off all the leftover furniture and appliances from college students who recently moved out and could not take everything with them.

This includes clothing, bedding, desks, chairs, mini-refrigerators, housewares, books and bikes.

Viviana Marsano is with the UC Santa Barbara Office of Civic and Community Engagement. She annually coordinates the sale with dozens of volunteers. This year she says the donations have been among the best.

"Kitchenware, you see the amount of kitchenware today. It's amazing. We have $300 shoes that haven't been worn. We have big brand names, clothing that are $300 with the tags on. And even if they are secondhand, they are in prime condition. Jackets – this year we have dozens of jackets, summer dresses, everything is super cute."

All the electronics have been tested for quick sales, and all the items have been cleaned before they were set out.

The event takes place in the Embarcadero Hall Parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

The proceeds from the sale will go to Isla Vista Charities in the next few weeks.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.