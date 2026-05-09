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Bishop Diego Cardinals soar into CIF-SS Division 5 volleyball final

WEB BISHOP DIEGO.00_00_11_16.Still002
Cardinals too strong for El Doroado in 4-set win
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Published 6:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Bishop Diego Cardinals will have a chance to add a CIF-Southern Section Championship to their record-breaking season.

John Michael Flint led the Cardinals with 20 kills and fellow senior Damien Krautmann added 17 kills as the Cardinals defeated El Dorado in four sets (22-25, 25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22) in a home CIF-SS Division 5 semifinal.

The Cardinals has a program-record 27 wins against just 8 losses and will await the winner of the Bellflower/St. Anthony semifinal. The final will either be on May 15th or May 16th.

After losing the first set the Cardinals really turned up their defense and ended up with 11 blocks for points.

Flint, Krautmann, Tyler Roberts, and Kingston Buston all had 2 blocks.

Krautmann had the match-clinching ace to send the Cardinals to the finals.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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