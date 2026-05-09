Rivera Music hosts Grand Opening Gear Swap

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Riviera Music held a Grand Opening and Gear Swap on May 9.

It is located on the second floor of the Mercado Shopping Center at 4141 State Street near Goleta Valley.

Potential customers had a chance to look at instruments and lesson rooms.

Many people know the owner Emile Millar for his work as an author and filmmaker .

His documentary "More Than Just A Party Band" tells the story of Spencer Barnitz, also known as Spencer the Gardner.

Now Millar is focused on his love of musical instruments.

"We are the new guitar shop and music shop in Santa Barbara, so our whole goal for this event today was just to invite the community, to let them know we are a place where you can get guitars and musician essentials, we are a learning facility, we have a crazy repair shop with an expert Luthier and technician John Mooy, so we are honored and blessed to have him on our team," said Millar.

Mooy, who used to be a firefighter, worked for Jensen Music that shuttered after half a century in business.

Millar's wife Crista Fleming owns the restaurant Scarlet Begonia.

"I learned a lot from her about sourcing thoughtfully as well as how to offer the community things that we love, you don't have to sell things if you love it, so we just want to share with the community and invite folks to know about us and where to come to get their musical essentials and guitars."

Customers enjoyed listening to live music on the balcony and they also had a chance to win door prizes.

Parents brought their children who check out drums, guitars and keyboards in the various practice rooms.

For more information visit https://rivieramusicsb.com