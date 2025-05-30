Isla Vista Residents Join Community Yard Sale to Keep Items out of the Landfill

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Residents of Isla Vista who are leaving soon, mainly students, are selling off their belongings this weekend in the community wide yard sale.

It is taking place for the second year.

The event is expected to divert tons of waste from dumpsters in their community and eventually to the landfill.

The event is being held in anticipation of the move out week in June, when classes ends at UC Santa Barbara. That usually means about 15,000 students leave their apartments and take only what they can stuff in their cars or hauling trucks.

The yard sale is coordinated by the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD).

It comes with a map that points out locations where sales will be taking place with specific addresses and also what will be for sale.

There will also be a general "swap meet" type sale at the IVCSD parking lot.

Items for sale include clothing, furniture, kitchen ware, household necessities, cooking grills, electronics and bikes.

The IVCSD is promoting the event for the sellers and the proceeds go directly to the sellers.

Shopper notes: