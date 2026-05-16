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Local Forecast

Winds through the weekend, Sunday May 17th forecast

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Published 4:24 pm

Our forecast over the past few days has been all about northwesterly wind developing and Mother Nature has delivered. The morning fog that has clung to areas south of Point Conception has broken up and most areas have seen a nice Sun splashed day. Wind issues are fairly widespread with Advisories and Warnings posted for most areas. Wind speeds could exceed 50 mph in our mountain areas and out across outer waters offshore.  The Advisories and Warnings will hold in to Sunday as well a High Surf Advisory being po\sted for most of the coastline. Waves could exceed 10 feet or more with a short interval wind swell that will likely create strong dangerous currents. Temperatures will stay on the mild side for Sunday with coastal areas seeing mostly 60's to very low 70's and inland areas warming to the upper 70's.

Looking ahead, the wind should ease and even turn slightly northeasterly as we head in to the new work week. Fog will make a comeback early in the week with coastal areas seeing the usual routine of gray skies for the morning which hopefully gives way to afternoon sunshine for most beaches by the afternoon. High temperatures will start out mostly seasonal or normal and then warm a bit through mid week. That will be followed by a slight dip for coastal areas for Thursday and Friday as the marine layer deepens a little. Another gradual warm up will develop just in time for Memorial weekend. Inland areas will see a similar see saw pattern with highs warming through mid week when 80's and even 90's could be seen. That will be followed by a slight dip and then a slight warm up by next weekend.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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