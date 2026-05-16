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SBCC String and Wind Festival hits right note

SBCC String and Wind Festival features 16 schools bands and orchestras
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Updated
today at 9:23 pm
Published 9:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara City College String & Wind Festival filled the Garvin Theatre with music.

High school, junior high and elementary school bands and orchestras took part.

The 16 groups participating included the Wilson High School Concert Band, the Goleta Valley Junior High School Advanced Band and and Atascadero High School Concert Band.

The students had a chance to work with top music educators.

The day included exhibitions performances by SBCC Trombone Choir and SBCC Concert Band and others. 

Sponsors showed off instruments in the lobby.


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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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