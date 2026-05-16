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Safe Boating Expo held in Channel Islands Harbor

Annual Safe Boating Expo held in Channel Islands Harbor
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today at 8:51 pm
Published 8:36 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The 16th annual Channel Islands Safe Boating Expo helped kick off Safe Boating Week.

People had a chance to see rescue demonstrations and board first responder vessels, including some of the Towboat U.S. fleet.

One of the big draws is a life jacket exchange.

"We heard about the plan to exchange the old vests with news ones and we have a boat, our vests are really old,so, that is why we are here," said Randa Shammaa.

The expo had interactive demonstrations for children and information about Junior Lifeguards, summer sailing lessons and local yacht clubs.

Members of United State Coast Guard Auxiliary shared helpful information.

"The state of California requires you have a boater ID card now, everybody has to have a boater ID ," said USCB vessel examiner Steve Rosenberg.

He said the card that costs $10 is good for a lifetime.

Rosenberg suggests visiting a government website for accurate information.

Expo organizers recommend going to an in-person boating safety course rather than an online course to qualify for the card.

Some courses are free.

For information about the card visit the California Division of Boating and Waterways at https://dbw.parks.ca.gov

For information about other opportunities visit, https://www.cgaux.org, https://www.boatus.com , https://www.channelslandsharbor.org

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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