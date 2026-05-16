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Fiesta Dog Parade has tails wagging

David Bolton contributed
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Published 8:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The first Fiesta Dog Parade had tails wagging.

Dogs and their two legged friends dressed in their fiesta finest to took part in the parade at the Paseo Nuevo Mall near the 800 block of State St.

Old Spanish days partnered with Santa Barbara Humane to make is fun for everyone.

Dogs is creative costumes won prizes, too.

"We just want everybody to enjoy it, we're glad they did. The people who came out have all been really Nice. The costumes have been incredible, super cute," said 2026 El Presidente Colin Hayward.

Cat Torrejon Nisbet and her dog won Best in Show.

"Sierra is a 5-year-old Bernedoodle. She is a very good girl. She's a therapy dog and we volunteer with therapy dogs of Santa Barbara. We go to the airport every week. We go to schools. She does a reading program with kids so that helps children in our community. I am very excited and this is for our dog Jagger that we lost five months ago," said Torrejon Nisbet.

Organizers had hydration stations for the thirsty pups strutting their stuff.

Old Spanish Days has other events leading up to fiesta including a Fiesta Fashion Sale next month.

For more information visit, https://sbfiesta.org

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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