Work on Mission Ramp to Begin at the End of September After a Short Delay

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Work to build a new ramp at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Mission is still going to take place, but there has been a short delay while fundraising is completed.

A fence was put up around the steps of the mission in early August to get set for the project.

It has now been taken down until the work officially begins on September 29th.

The finished project will have an ADA accessible ramp to help with mobility issues. It will be on the right side of the entrance that has been designed to match the existing historic look.

There will also be work on the top entrance area and some lower steps. It is expected to take about six months.

The parish has $700,000 towards the $1.1 million dollar project.

There is also a $150,000 dollar matching grant if you would like to make a donation.

The church will remain open during the project, however an entrance side door will be the main way in and out.

To make a donation and assist in the project go to: Old Mission Santa Barbara ADA ramp.

