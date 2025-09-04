A New Pedestrian Signal Goes Up in a Risky Section of Las Positas Road

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A new pedestrian signal has been installed in Santa Barbara on Las Positas Road at Stanley Drive where the area has earned a dangerous reputation over the years.

Speeding drivers, crashes and many stories of near misses are known in the area.

The new full-sized light system is much more than just a blinking alert light you might see elsewhere.

It has a combination of several yellow and red lights. Sometimes they will be flashing and sometimes they will be solid lights.

Drivers will need to pay attention to either prepare to stop or come to a full stop depending on the lights. The area has also been restriped to slow the traffic pace down.

This is located between Adams school and State Street, across from the Municipal golf course.

