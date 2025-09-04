Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

A New Pedestrian Signal Goes Up in a Risky Section of Las Positas Road

A new light has gone up to make it safer for drivers, bike riders and pedestrians on Las Positas Road
John Palminteri
A new light has gone up to make it safer for drivers, bike riders and pedestrians on Las Positas Road
By
Updated
today at 5:05 pm
Published 5:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A new pedestrian signal has been installed in Santa Barbara on Las Positas Road at Stanley Drive where the area has earned a dangerous reputation over the years.

Speeding drivers, crashes and many stories of near misses are known in the area.

The new full-sized light system is much more than just a blinking alert light you might see elsewhere.

It has a combination of several yellow and red lights. Sometimes they will be flashing and sometimes they will be solid lights.

Drivers will need to pay attention to either prepare to stop or come to a full stop depending on the lights. The area has also been restriped to slow the traffic pace down.

This is located between Adams school and State Street, across from the Municipal golf course.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content