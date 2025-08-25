Santa Barbara City College returns with students planning their college future under some unique job conditions ahead

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some of the basic jobs of the future may not be as certain as once thought and Santa Barbara City College students are making plans and adjusting plans based on the ever-changing conditions.

This is the first week for the fall semester at SBCC. Thousands of students have arrived on campus.

Having a plan and a roadmap to a career has always been the key component for a college education. Some of the careers, for example, finance, manufacturing, writing and marketing may be changing due to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI).

More secure jobs could be in more direct work such as one-on-one health care, including mental health and teaching.

At SBCC, a wide variety of on-campus and online classes are available for those who have a career path, those that are getting their basic courses completed while looking at a major and also classes to retrain workers for the jobs of the future.

While many students do not feel like they have the skills they need for their first job, SBCC and other schools are regularly offering counseling and job fairs to help them meet employers and shape a plan.

The City of Santa Barbara has also held job fairs right in the heart of downtown with employers ranging from banks to the medical industry and law enforcement.

The campus athletics department is also going through a change this year with the new $105 million physical education complex construction underway. Voters approved a bond to help with the funding and $71 million will be coming through that fund source known as Measure P.

(More details, photos and videos will be added here later today)