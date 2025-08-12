Santa Barbara Airport gives passengers a week of perks during special appreciation event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Free ice cream, a nuzzle from a therapy dog and some on-the-spot prizes are all part of Passenger Appreciation Week going on at the Santa Barbara Airport this week.

The airport is out front during this special week to share many perks. That includes coffee from the Santa Barbara Roasting Company, ice cream from McConnells, coloring books from Direct Relief and tickets to UC Santa Barbara sports.

The airport has been busy this summer season which follows in line with recent years post-Covid. The annual passenger count has exceeded 1-million since 2022.

Data from the airport shows:

2024: 1,418,996 passengers

2023: 1,277,545 passengers

2022: 1,219,581 passengers

The airport has just added a Sunday non-stop flight to Phoenix on Southwest.

