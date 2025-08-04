Immigration Threats Not as High During Old Spanish Days as Previously Feared

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For those who were concerned about immigration raids during Old Spanish Days it appears as if the Santa Barbara annual event went on without a major issue.

Thousands came out for a long list of festive events that began last Wednesday and took place in many parts of the city.

Many of the venues and the two parades were packed with spectators. No turnout estimates were given but long-time participants said it looked full and the public was enjoying the celebration.

State Senator Monique Limon took part in several activities, and even rode on the Santa Barbara High School float at El Desfile Histórico.

At the children's parade, she said she was happy to see familiar faces and families instead of people staying away because of fear. "Our Santa Barbara and Ventura, Central Coast areas showed up and I think we come together and we are resilient. We don't let all these bad things that are happening around us be the end of our community, as a matter of fact, it brings us all together so we can build better and healthier communities."

Limon joined many people both locals and visitors sharing in the annual events.

She will be the State Senate Pro Tempore in January, the highest position she has obtained in her political career.

