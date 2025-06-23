Senator Monique Limón makes state history as next President Pro Tempore of California State Senate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara State Senator Monique Limón is the first woman of color and the first mother to be elected as the next President Pro Tempore of the California State Senate.

"The more perspectives you bring into decision making, leadership direction and guidance in deliberation, I think that the more fruitful the conversations and outcomes can be,” said Senator Limón.

Between presiding over Senate sessions and jointly appointing the Director of the Congressional Budget Office, Limón says she’ll have a lot of new responsibilities.

But she says her ability to work across the aisle is a huge strength.

She says her top priorities in this new role will involve the California state budget, cost of living, healthcare, and housing.



“I've been in the legislature for eight years. I've served on the Housing committee in the Assembly, and I can tell you that we've moved hundreds of laws forward to try to help and create that housing we need. And it's still not enough. We have about 30,000 folks, according to SBCAG (Santa Barbara County Association of Governments) that are coming in and out of Santa Barbara County to do work a day. And so how do we think about housing also that works for them?” said Limón.

She also had this to say about the recent ICE raids up and down the coast:

“They are tearing up our communities and not just our communities, our economies. Our ultimate ask is for immigration reform, there is no doubt about it. And in the absence or even without traction to getting there, we're asking for really a comprehensive look at how we keep our community safe, our families together."

Limón is expected to officially assume the position in early 2026.

“It'll be a very big year. It'll also be our governor's last year in 2026, and we'll be getting ready for new state leadership in coming in 2027,” said Limón.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

