4th of July logistics already going into place in many cities where thousands will gather

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A large sand berm is being built up on the Santa Barbara West Beach section where the 4th of July fireworks show will be held.

The annual show will draw over 20,000 people to that immediate site of the waterfront and over 100,000 from East Beach to Shoreline Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

It is part of the changes the public will see in many areas for celebrations and gatherings around the Central Coast.

No parking signs will be going up on Cabrillo Boulevard to clear out specific areas for vendors and roll off dumpsters. There will be a designated area for the Land Shark touring vehicle that will remain in place.

A patriotic look is going up on Stearns Wharf with flags and bunting. American flags will also be up on State Street downtown.

The public often looks to secure prime viewing spots on Leadbetter Beach and Chase Palm Park prior to the fireworks shows.

That includes the picnic areas and open spaces on the grass..

The area will be closely patrolled by Santa Barbara Police, the Harbor Patrol, Park Rangers and Santa Barbara City Fire.

Montecito is getting set for its parade from Upper Manning Park to Lower Manning Park onthe 4th of July.

Butterfly beach is one area where a ban on bonfires is being reinforced.

No fireworks are allowed other than authorized shows.

That includes safe and sane fireworks.

The ban on fireworks of any type will be in place in Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta and the Los Padres National Forest.