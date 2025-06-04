The New State Street Undercrossing Officially Opens in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif – After more than 18 months of work, the new look of the State Street undercrossing will now be celebrated.

City leaders, bike riders and business owners have come together to make the project possible as a way to accomplish many goals.

It will reduce vehicle speeds, improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, and serve as a gateway to the downtown promenade in one direction and the waterfront and Funk Zone in the other with the goal of making the area more attractive and stimulating economic activity.

The undercrossing is right underneath Hwy 101, and was originally built as part of the crosstown freeway project in the late 1980s.

The latest work is expected to provide a better balance for all of the uses in that area.

The project is part of the city's Vision Zero program, to eliminate fatal accidents.

The project went through many public hearings at various City boards and commissions. That including the Historic Landmarks Commission, Streets Tree Advisory Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission, and Transportation Circulation Committee. The Project also went before the County Arts Commission. Artistic metal designs were created by Jeff Shelton.

A city reports says: The Project will widen sidewalks on each side of the street from eight feet to 15 feet. On-street bike lanes will be increased from five to seven feet in width and will have a two- to three-foot protected buffer. The new roadway configuration includes one vehicle lane in each direction, a painted median for emergency access, and reconfigured turn lanes at both Yanonali and Gutierrez Streets. Additional enhancements include new pedestrian safety lighting and protective railings, reconstructed bridge columns to improve safety and aesthetics, new plantings in the upper planters, irrigation repairs, street tree removal and replacement, and modifications to the intersections at State and Gutierrez Streets and State and Yanonali Streets to reduce crossing distances for pedestrians.

