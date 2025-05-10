The VNA Mother’s Day lunch honors two special women in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Visiting Nurses Association has honored two special women in the annual VNA Mother's Day lunch.

The honorees were champions of the health and well being of our community.

This year the late Rosa Pace was chosen for her philanthrophy in the Santa Ynez Valley.

She is a founding member of the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, the first clinic on the Chumash Reservation.

Also awarded was Renee Grubb the owner of Village Properties.

Annually they provide funds for teachers and educational support.

Her team of realtors also helps 30 different charities.

"Today is really for VNA and I just hope that we can continue to support them in the way that they should, more money every single year because they deserve it because they do such good with it," said Grubb.

VNA Health is a non profit that began 117 years ago.

100 % of the luncheon's proceeds support VNA Healthy's charitable community care programs.

Those services bring hope, health and comfort to families throughout our community regardless of adequate insurance or resources.