Local volunteers spend a week building three homes in Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico – A group of 63 local volunteers from Santa Barbara just returned from spending their Spring Break in Mexico building three homes for area families in only four days.

Volunteers cut the necessary wood and mixed stucco by hand building the homes from the ground up while using materials purchased by donations from the community.

One of the organizing groups from Santa Barbara, Oceanhills Covenant Church, made the trip through Amor Ministries, a group that has organized building trips like this one since 1980.

“It’s really special to come down here to our neighbors in Mexico and just show them some love and encourage them and show them that someone cares about them and that we can provide something that they need. We can be friends with them and we can learn from them as we work alongside them,” said Jono Shaffer with Oceanhills Covenant Church.

While we all recognize the need for shelter, viewers might also recognize some of their friends and neighbors that made the trip including News Channel 3-12's anchor Scott Hennessee and his family.