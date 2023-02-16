Police arrest three more in connection to Dec. 2022 Stearns Wharf homicide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Police arrested three juveniles on Feb. 16 after further investigation connected them to the Dec. 9, 2022 murder of Robert Gutierrez on Stearns Wharf, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Earlier on in this case, SBPD, with the assistance of outside agencies, arrested four men in connection to the homicide on Jan. 19.

Following these arrests, detectives continued to investigate and found that the three juveniles arrested Thursday also played a role in the murder of the 52-year-old Camarillo resident.

SBPD said officers, assisted by several outside agencies, served search and arrest warrants at multiple locations in Los Angeles County and Ventura County in arresting the juveniles.

"Two are in custody for 187 PC, Murder and the third is in custody for Possession of a firearm and Accessory to murder," wrote the police department's press release. "A firearm was also recovered in today’s search and arrest warrants."

SBPD said it is not known at this time if the firearm recovered was used in the commission of this crime.

The four men previously arrested are facing charges of murder – with special allegations of committing the murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang and principal use of a handgun, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal street gang conspiracy.

On Dec. 9, Gutierrez was an innocent bystander who was in Santa Barbara with his wife walking on Stearns Wharf when he was struck and killed by one of the rounds fired during an altercation between two groups of individuals at the base of the wharf, according to SBPD.

"One group involved in the altercation has been identified as local Santa Barbara area residents with ties to a local Santa Barbara street gang," said the department. "The opposing group in the altercation has been identified as Ventura County residents with ties to Ventura County street gangs."

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation to call the Santa Barbara Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-897-2347.