Santa Barbara’s Collision-Prone Areas Listed in “Safer Streets” Survey

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Whether it's perception or reality, the number of traffic-related collisions and injuries on Santa Barbara streets could be going up.

One of the more common crashes this year has been a city street rollover – that involves a car hitting another vehicle, in the back left or right side and then ending up on it's side or roof.

In the last few weeks, there have been rollovers on State St. at Pueblo, La Cumbre near Foothill, Mission St. at the underpass and De la Guerra Street near De la Vina.

A survey called "Safe Streets for All" lists several locations with traffic collision information on each page along with street data.

The "Safe Streets" survey aims to identify and address high-collision areas and inform the city's safety action plan.

You are asked to fill out the: City-Identified Priority Street Input Survey by December 12, 2025.

Here are the ten areas in the focused survey:



1. Bath Street | Alamar Avenue to Mission Street

2. Canon Perdido Street | State Street to East Street

3. Calle Real | Hitchcock Way to Pueblo Street

4. Castillo Street | Mission to Micheltorena Streets

5. Chapala Street |Alamar Avenue to Mission Street

6. De La Vina Street | Mission to Micheltorena Streets

7. Las Positas Road | State Street to Calle Real

8. Nopal Street | Cota to Quinientos Streets

9. Olive Street | Micheltorena to Carrillo Streets

10. State Street | Highway 154 to Mission Street

Even if your street isn’t listed, your input is still valuable — as the city continues to build on past and ongoing traffic safety efforts citywide.

(More details, video and photo will be added here later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.