Emergency communications and air traffic control across two counties are back up after severed fiber line disrupted service Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES, Calif. – Emergency communications systems, including 911 and air traffic control towers, across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are back online after a fiber line was cut during construction work on Tuesday.

According to the City of Santa Barbara, between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., a fiber optic line was cut which caused disruption that impacted emergency communications, a rocket launch, and air traffic control across two counties and the circumstances of the outage are under investigation.

Sheriff's Offices in both counties confirmed Wednesday morning that 911 lines are back in operation after service was restored Tuesday evening.

Anyone still having problems reaching 911 in Santa Barbara County can still text the number during an emergency or use one of the alternate numbers listed here shared the County of Santa Barbara.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office detailed that landline and cellular service for Frontier, Verizon, and AT&T customers was interrupted and if anyone is still experiencing issues reaching emergency dispatchers, they can call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at 805-781-4550, option 3.

"A third-party doing construction work cut fiber lines, disrupting service in the area," explained a Frontier spokesperson when contacted by Your News Channel.