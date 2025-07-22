Air traffic resumes from San Luis Obispo County Airport after power outage Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Air traffic was temporarily suspended to and from the San Luis Obispo County Airport due to a power and communications outage and flights have now resumed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that the Los Angeles Center has assumed responsibility for the impacted airspace and will allow arrivals and departures from San Luis Obispo County Airport to proceed as scheduled shared the San Luis Obispo County Airport.

'We’re grateful for the quick coordination by our partners at the FAA to restore service," stated Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports for San Luis Obispo County. "While this morning’s delay was beyond our control, we’re committed to keeping our passengers informed and are pleased to welcome travelers back to SBP."

According to the County of San Luis Obispo's Department of Airports, the outage impacted the Santa Barbara Air Traffic Control Tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control which is responsible for the arrival and departure of flights across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

"This situation is entirely outside of our local control, however we want our passengers to know that we’re doing everything we can to stay informed and to share updates as quickly and clearly as possible," explained Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. "The safety of everyone in our airspace remains the top priority, and we appreciate the public’s patience and understanding."

For the latest information about flights in and out of San Luis Obispo County Airport check with your airline or visit here.