Santa Maria Looking to Expand with Annexation of 985 Acres East of Highway 101

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Santa Maria is just beginning the process of expanding its boundaries through the annexation of nearly 1,000 acres of land east of Highway 101.

"The annexation area is 985 acres," said Chuen Wu, Santa Maria Assistant City Manager. "It's kind of a triangular area east of Highway 101, out about a half a mile."

The City recently outlined future growth needs within the Santa Maria 2045 General Plan that was adopted recently by the Santa Maria City Council.

With an anticipated future growth of 16,140 net new residential units and 23,750 jobs by 2045, Santa Maria will need additional land to accomodate those needs.

Through the annexation of the land, Santa Maria would be able to build further out on the lesser developed east side of the freeway, particularly between Betteravia Road and Stowell Road.

"It would be land that that'll be used for all the uses that that make up the city," said Wu. "Residential uses, commercial uses, like the office and medical. You'll likely have some commercial, right off of the freeway or close to the freeway. There'll be some residential that's probably further to the north, and we expect for there to be some industrial uses, and that could be located a little bit to the south, because there are already some existing industrial uses along, east Betteravia Road."

With the recently adoption of the 2045 General Plan, city staff is now beginning the long process of putting together the annexation proposal that will eventually be heard and decided by the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).

"Ultimately, for the annexation to be approved, there'll be a hearing before LAFCO and so there will be work with LAFCO and with all the stakeholders," said Wu. "We hope sometime this year. You need to show a plan for services, provide some studies and analyzes as part of that LAFCO application, so we will be doing that work, during the remainder of this year and hope to have that application in to LAFCO in a short time."

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