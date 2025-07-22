Power outages Tuesday have caused some flights to Santa Barbara Airport to be diverted

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Flights are being diverted from Santa Barbara Airport due to a power outage at the Santa Barbara Air Traffic Control Tower Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson on behalf of the Santa Barbara Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the outages and those looking to confirm the status of a particular flight are asked to contact their respective airliner.

Contact information for each of the airlines that have service to Santa Barbara Airport can be found here.

Your News Channel was able to confirm that some flights scheduled to arrive at the Santa Barbara Airport are being diverted to Los Angeles.

Air traffic was suspended before being restarted Tuesday at the San Luis Obispo County Airport that uses the same control tower.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it is received.