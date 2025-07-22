Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Power outages Tuesday have caused some flights to Santa Barbara Airport to be diverted

Santa Barbara Airport
By
New
today at 2:29 pm
Published 2:41 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Flights are being diverted from Santa Barbara Airport due to a power outage at the Santa Barbara Air Traffic Control Tower Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson on behalf of the Santa Barbara Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the outages and those looking to confirm the status of a particular flight are asked to contact their respective airliner.

Contact information for each of the airlines that have service to Santa Barbara Airport can be found here.

Your News Channel was able to confirm that some flights scheduled to arrive at the Santa Barbara Airport are being diverted to Los Angeles.

Air traffic was suspended before being restarted Tuesday at the San Luis Obispo County Airport that uses the same control tower.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Santa Barbara - South County
air traffic control
flight diversion
KEYT
power outage
Santa Barbara Air Traffic Control Tower
Santa Barbara airport

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

