Emergency phone lines down across Santa Barbara County; Alternate options detailed below

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – There is a county-wide phone outage impacting 911 and emergency ten-digit lines Tuesday.

Anyone with an emergency is asked to call 805-896-5181 or 805-451-5639, text 911, or email info@sbsheriff.org shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office asks that the public not call to test those numbers and leave them open for emergencies.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article when it is available.