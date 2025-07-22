Skip to Content
Safety

Emergency phone lines down across Santa Barbara County; Alternate options detailed below

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:38 am
Published 10:49 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – There is a county-wide phone outage impacting 911 and emergency ten-digit lines Tuesday.

Anyone with an emergency is asked to call 805-896-5181 or 805-451-5639, text 911, or email info@sbsheriff.org shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office asks that the public not call to test those numbers and leave them open for emergencies.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article when it is available.

Article Topic Follows: Safety
dispatchers
emergency dispatchers
emergency phone lines
KEYT
santa barbara county
santa barbara county sheriff's office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content