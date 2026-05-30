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Ventura Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

KEYT
By
today at 2:21 pm
Published 2:28 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash near Harbor Boulevard and Spinnaker Drive.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday and VPD officers received calls about a pedestrian in the middle of the road with major injuries.

The man in his late 50s died from his injuries at the scene after VPD officers and paramedics tried providing aid.

VPD officers determined the man was hit by a car going south on Harbor Boulevard. The driver stayed on scene to help officers in the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash and the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office will provide information on the deceased pending next of kin notification.

The investigation remains ongoing and those with information are asked to contact the VPD Traffic Division.

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Caleb Nguyen

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