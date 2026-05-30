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Santa Maria Police arrest teen for firearm incident

SMPD
By
today at 3:28 pm
Published 3:57 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested a teen for firing a gun in front of a house at the 800 block of West McElhaney on Friday.

SMPD officers learned the teen walked to the front yard, fired a shot and walked back inside before sending its Crisis Negotiations Team.

SMPD officers later investigated and found a handgun without a clear serial number in his bedroom after the teenager surrendered to police without incident.

SMPD officers also determined a similar incident involved the same teenager the day before at the 900 block of Raaberg Avenue, when he fired a shot while walking through the neighborhood.

SMPD officers did not find him on Thursday, but evidence connected both shootings to the teen on Friday.

SMPD officers arrested the teen on multiple firearm offenses and those with more information on the incidents are asked to contact the SMPD.

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Caleb Nguyen

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