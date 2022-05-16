Carpinteria considers restrictions on chain stores to keep the small town feel

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Carpinteria's quaint small town feel is a value to city councilmembers and they have made that clear with the request for an ordinance that could impact future business operations.

The council is asking for an ordinance that could restrict chain or franchise businesses in the future. It is still unclear how far it will go.

Ojai has a similar ordinance with some restrictions and conditions, along with several other California small towns.

The Carpinteria council has many options ahead. That may include fast food chains, or a limited number of franchise operations, or a certain area that is preserved from these operators in order to keep the available locations open for local small businesses.

A chain business usually has a standardized menus, uniforms and signs.

The council is also concerned about chains that have a sign or logo that is not in conformance with the city's rules.

The council is unanimous on this.

No date has been set on when the ordinance will be ready for a review.

