South Coast City Leaders share their Current Financial and Development Conditions and Talk About What’s Next

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The three cities on the South Coast of Santa Barbara County will have a joint session to talk about their current status and the future as they see it.

It is the State of the City meeting presented by the South Coast Chamber of Commerce. The session takes place at 11:00am at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront.

Mayor Paula Perotte from Goleta, Mayor Randy Rowse from Santa Barbara, and Mayor Natalia Alarcon from Carpinteria will all make presentations along with their city managers.

There is expected to be a long list of accomplishments detailed in each area but also some tough talk about the impacts coming down the line from the federal and state levels due to uncertain budget conditions.

The audience will be made up of business and community leaders along with developers and property owners especially in the retail, restaurant and hospitality areas.

