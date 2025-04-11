Skip to Content
South Coast City Leaders share their Current Financial and Development Conditions and Talk About What’s Next

The State of the City meeting will bring Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta together
John Palminteri
By
today at 11:12 am
Published 11:09 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The three cities on the South Coast of Santa Barbara County will have a joint session to talk about their current status and the future as they see it.

It is the State of the City meeting presented by the South Coast Chamber of Commerce. The session takes place at 11:00am at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront.

Mayor Paula Perotte from Goleta, Mayor Randy Rowse from Santa Barbara, and Mayor Natalia Alarcon from Carpinteria will all make presentations along with their city managers.

There is expected to be a long list of accomplishments detailed in each area but also some tough talk about the impacts coming down the line from the federal and state levels due to uncertain budget conditions.

The audience will be made up of business and community leaders along with developers and property owners especially in the retail, restaurant and hospitality areas.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

Local Politics

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

