Local vote numbers continue to trickle in, but most races unaffected

Local Politics

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two weeks after Super Tuesday and votes in some local races are being added to current tallies.

Hope School's Measure J, which aims to fund repairs on the district's aging facilities, now has 61% support. The measure raises $47 million in the form of bonds. It needed 55% to pass.

Measure I, which raises the Lompoc sales tax by 1 percent, is up to 69% in favor of the measure. It needed a simple majority to pass. If numbers hold, the sales tax in the City of Lompoc will be raised from 7.5% to 8.5%.

In San Luis Obispo County, Measure A in Oceano sits at 65.8%, shy of the required two-thirds majority needed to pass. The measure looked to raise tax funds so that Oceano can continue to receive coverage from the Five Cities Fire Authority. Other cities covered by the Five Cities Fire Authority had looked to revoke Oceano from the coverage area due to a perceived "unfair" financial burden on surrounding cities. If the measure continues to fall short, Oceano will have to find an alternative for their fire services.

In the San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor's Race, incumbent Adam Hill is still in the lead by a margin of only by 601 votes. The supervisor's race was one of the most hotly-contested and contentious races in the state. In news unrelated to the race, Supervisor Hill was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue earlier this month.

The exact number of votes still left to be counted is unclear at this time. We have reached out to local agencies for the latest numbers.