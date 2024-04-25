Santa Barbara could see its parking fund ‘go negative’ without changes soon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Parking meters and other changes to raise funds from drivers in downtown Santa Barbara may be a reality in the near future to help solve a growing finance problem.

The parking revenues now are going the wrong way with expenditures out pacing the income.

A city presentation a few weeks ahead of budget decisions, reveals a $7-million city deficit and a potential future deficit in the parking department of $3-million.

Santa Barbara City Finance Director Keith DeMartino said this week, if a rate structure is not approved and operations stay the same, "they will basically are projected to deplete all of their reserves by the end of the next fiscal year." Then the general fund would have to be use to subsidize the parking program and that would carry a burden of $3-million on the city's main budget fund which is already stressed.

The parking fee changes include a drop in the free time period n parking lots to 60 minutes with a $2-dollar an hour fee after that. Parking meters would also be installed on streets in the core downtown area. That revenue would go directly into the city's parking budget.

