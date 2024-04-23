Fatal falls trigger mother of UCSB grad who died in Isla Vista cliff fall two years ago

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-The mother of a UCSB graduate who died in an Isla Vista cliff fall during alumni weekend two years ago can't believe it has happened again.

Heather Havens' son Chasen Alibrando, 26, fatally fell on Friday night April 29, 2022.

Jake Parker, 23, fell during a daytime alumni celebration on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Havens said she feels triggered by the similar death.

"I was already in the grieving process of reliving his 2-year anniversary of dying when I got the news of Jake's death on the same celebration alumni weekend, so to say that I'm triggered is an understatement, I feel for Jake's parents, they are about to enter a living hell,"

Havens keeps in touch with the parents of fall victims, including the Ojai mother of Benny Schurmer, 19, who fell to his death over Labor Day weekend in 2023 and former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom who lost her son to a fall before graduation in 2009.

Together they hope to make a difference by speaking out.

"Our sons have all paid the price for any mistakes they made those nights and it is time now for the homeowners, the landlords the coastal commission, these houses are there is no way they are permitted legally to house kids and have this much entertainment going on when the patios are laying over midair," said Havens, "It makes no sense and I am hoping we get some justice soon.,"

Parker's family said he was at an alumni weekend party, and not a 4-20 themed party.

He fell after stepping over the short patio fence at 6625 Del Playa during a crowded party in Isla Vista.

