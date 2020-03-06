Latest SLO County election results puts Hill in lead in supervisor race as Oceano fire funding bill inches closer to passing

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Newly updated election numbers could swing the results of some tight races.

The new numbers, which were released Friday afternoon, shows a new leader in a highly contentious race.

In the San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor race, incumbent Adam Hill has regained a slight lead after preliminary results had him trailing his challenger, Stacy Korsgaden.

Korsgaden had a 300-vote lead after the polls closed with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Friday's number paints a different picture of the results.

Hill now holds a nearly 400-vote lead over Korsgaden. Hill's current tally is 9,228 to Korsgaden's 8,837 - a 51.08% to 48.92% lead.

This supervisor's race made statewide headlines after a series of offensive robocalls were sent out to registered voters in the county. A man from Kern County eventually took full responsibility for the illegal calls while both campaigns condemned his actions.

This race will likely come down to the wire as the county continues to work its way through all ballots.

A report from the Clerk- Recorder's Office shows 3,315 ballots still need to be counted in the District 3 race.

Oceano fire services bill within votes of passing

In Oceano, a bill to fund the Five Cities Fire Authority is still short of passing, despite a majority of voters showing support.

Measure A-20, a tax measure which aims to create additional funding for the Five Cities Fire Authority, is still short of the necessary two-thirds approval but those in favor of the measure are gaining ground.

Measure A-20 would increase burdens on property owners in order to ensure the city stays under Five Cities Fire Authority protection.

The Five Cities Fire Authority provides fire and emergency services to Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Oceano. In 2019, the fire department nearly disbanded due to a lack of funding and disputes over a perceived lack of financial support from the smaller community of Oceano.

If passed, Measure A-20 would add $15 a month to property tax bills; around $180 a year. It would then increase every year by 2 percent.

The measure needs two-thirds majority to pass but is currently just short of that threshold.

1,120 ballots were cast in favor of the measure versus 589 against. That's 65.54% in favor, just shy of the mark but an increase over preliminary returns. On Tuesday, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, the YES votes grabbed around 63% of votes cast.

As of Friday afternoon, 236 ballots are still uncounted in the Measure A-20 election.

If the measure fails, Oceano will be no longer be covered by Five Cities Fire and will have to find an alternative provider of emergency and fire services. Cal Fire could step in to fill those services, but the agency already covers a 3,200-square-mile service area, which could lead to longer response times, proponents of the bill claim.

Overall in the county, 16,546 ballots still need to be counted. The Clerk- Recorder's Office says the next update in results will be announced Monday.

For the most up-to-date results, click here.