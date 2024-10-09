Cliff fall prevention plan update

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps stood with Isla Vista leaders and students on the bluffs in Isla Vista to share an update on fall prevention.

"It's been about a year since Benny Schurmer died and we launched out eight point plan," said Capps.

After the Ojai teen's death in September of 2023, UCSB grad Jake Parker fell to his death at an alumni weekend in April of 2024.

UCSB Senior Jessica Rosborough said Parker is remembered for his smile.

There have been 14 fatal falls since the mid 1990s.

Capps has met many of the parents of 14 fall victims and she commends them for turning their pain into action to save lives.

Despite raising awareness, firefighters rescued a women who fell and landed on a ledge in February.

"Now it is a safe patio," said Capps.

The property manager was the first to put up a six foot fence where the woman fell.

Many property owners are working to make their balconies safe.

"One of Benny Schurmer's friends Grace Wilson said so eloquently we have to keep talking about this because we are never going to be done talking about we are never going to check the box okay we have educated people about bluff safety it is always a new groups students of young people who come into Isla vista to have fun so we have constantly talk about it," said Capps.

Rosborough said she was looking at her phone and fell onto a ledge.

She lost her phone and learned a lesson.

She said she hopes awareness is raised especially among transfer and Santa Barbara City College Students, too, since so many live in Isla Vista.

"So it think there is a disparity between having fun and caring about safety here I think a lot of landlords are trying, the county is trying everyone is trying and where we are missing it is education the kids," said Rosborough, "It is not going to matter unless the kids at these parties are aware of what happened last year, are aware of what happened four years ago five year ago."

She believes a memorial in the parks will make a difference.

Capps shared the following information about the progress being made:

This progress report comes a year after the tragic passing of Santa Barbara City College student, Benny Schurmer, after he fell from a bluff in Isla Vista. Motivated to make Isla Vista safer, the Office of Supervisor Capps announced an 8 Point Isla Vista Bluff Safety Plan on September 28, 2023.

On October 8, 2024, Supervisor Capps convened a progress report update at 6761 Del Playa, the first private property to raise fence heights to 6-feet. The Isla Vista Community Services District, Santa Barbara County Fire, Isla Vista Foot Patrol, Richard West of Utopia Property Management (manager of 6761 Del Playa), and Grace Wilson, friend of Benny Schurmer who launched an Isla Vista safety petition in the wake of Benny’s passing that informed much of the 8 Point Plan, joined for respective updates.

“It’s very meaningful to be standing here,” said Supervisor Capps. “It’s been about a year since Benny died and we launched our 8 Point Plan. When losing someone you love is about the most excruciating pain that exists in life, turning that pain into action is really a defining character moment.”

Progress on the plan:

· 6 Foot Fencing:

o Higher fencing installed on all County parks along the bluffs.

o The first higher fence installed on a private property at 6761 Del Playa. Eight other private properties are in the permitting process to raise fence heights.

o Property managers and owners are encouraged to reach out to the Office of Supervisor Capps to initiate the fence raising process, if they haven’t already.

o The Office of Supervisor Capps is covering the costs of associated permits.

· Lighting:

o Motion sensor, solar-powered lights installed on all County park fencing.

· Warning Signs:

o Warning signs of the danger of the bluffs installed on all County park fencing. Many private properties have signs up as well.

· Horticulture:

o Shrubbery and prickly bushes planted on ocean side of County park fencing.

· Bathroom:

o Four temporary bathrooms immediately installed on Del Playa in September 2023.

o Funding for a permanent bathroom on Del Playa secured and County staff working on implementation next steps.

· Memorial:

o The Office of Supervisor Capps, Isla Vista Community Services District, UCSB, and parents of children who lost their lives to the bluffs, are

collaborating on a memorial to honor those we’ve lost and serve as an educational opportunity for bluff safety.

· Enforcement:

o The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an updated Outdoor Festival and Social Host Ordinance in December 2023. Since its passing, parties in Isla Vista have been quieter, smaller, and ending earlier. Paid parties have been largely eradicated.

· Education:

o Increased bluff safety information and a parent testimonial included in UCSB’s mandatory student orientation.

o Partnering with SBCC to increase bluff safety information in their student portal.

o Ongoing education is paramount, with new students arriving in Isla Vista every quarter.

Additional bluff safety updates:

· Updates to the County’s Isla Vista Bluff Policy:

o In response to aggressive coastal erosion, exacerbated by climate change and increased serious weather events, private property owners are now required to submit measurements twice per year of the distance from their property structure to the edge of the bluff.

· Fence design:

o The County now has a pre-approved 6-foot fence design property owners can utilize, in an effort to streamline the process for installing higher fencing.

· CA Senate Bill 721 “Balcony Inspection Law”:

o This legislation requires inspections of balconies of all multi-family buildings with 3+ units on a single lot.

o The first deadline to submit inspection results: January 1, 2025

Your News Channel will have more on the cliff safety update tonight on the news.