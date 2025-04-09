Heating up Wednesday, tracking a drop in temperatures by the weekend

The heat arrives Wednesday! Grab those beach bags and head out the door as temperatures warm quickly. Highs rise into the 70s and 80s and skies clear completely by late lunch. It will feel like summer as you head out the door with conditions around 10-15 degrees above average. The sun is slow to set and even the beaches hold into the 70s by the time work is done, so enjoy a nice walk before dinner! Overnight lows fall into the 40s and 50s, winds stay slightly breezy after lunch.

We hold onto the heat Thursday. Most areas warm fast and arrive at the 70s by lunch. Almost no difference temperature wise, only rising or falling a degree or so. The First Alert Weather Center will be monitoring dense fog. Depending on the winds, we may see fog blanket the coastline through the early morning. Impacts will be felt while driving to work, however, the fog is quick to clear. Winds stay light and offshore and it will be the perfect pool day!

The heat will ease up slightly by Friday. Although we cool off a few degrees, it will still be rather toasty. Expect 70s and 80s with bright skies. Weekend temperatures drop off as high pressure moves out of the area. We fall back to 60s and low 70s with more cloud coverage and onshore flow.