SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A two-car crash caused minor injuries just past 9:00 p.m. Tuesday in San Luis Obispo, detailed the city's police department.

One car tried turning left onto LOVR from South Higuera and did not see the oncoming car, according to the SLO PD.

DUI is not suspected in this crash and more information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available to Your News Channel.