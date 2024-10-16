Feedback deadline coming up for Isla Vista parking and mobility solutions

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - One of the most crowded communities of its size in California is also the toughest place for most residents to park or get around and the Isla Vista Community Services District is trying to come up with solutions.

General Manager Jonathan Abboud says they have been studying the problem, doing outreach, and creating a plan for changes, for about three years.

That draft plan is now out.

"We counted cars every month. We talked to thousands of residents. We did demonstration projects of bike improvements," said Abboud. They worked on ways to make it, "easier for people to park and get around Isla Vista and get out of Isla Vista."

They also found out, there's a lot of cars that never get used.

"They're parked on the street. Maybe they're used once a month or less. That's something we always thought was the case. But we got that in the proof of the data counting cars and the data that people told us," said Abboud.

One resident said they stack cars in their driveway but if someone needs to get out, it's quite an effort. One person may have to move many cars.

Naja Helmer said, "we have everyone's spare key right by the doorway to make it easier for the morning."

The recent study covered a lot of ground and some improvements have begun.

Because of some data that's already been collected, the county was able to get a grant to pay for pedestrian crossing lights like one on Embarcadero Del Mar at Seville. It can be a risky place to cross when traffic is moving quickly through the area.

Helmer says she is noticing the lights when she drives through, and feels safer as a pedestrian. "I think as a driver, for sure. I started to notice the light and seeing people walking back and forth which has been very helpful."

Enforcement is not as consistent as it could be and that will be part of the immediate recommendations. Abboud said, "focusing on health and safety violations, blocking crosswalks, blocking fire hydrants, blocking red curbs. These are things that keep us safe. Most streets have at least 100% congestion of parking, which means that there's more illegal parking happening."

Getting parking close by is a luxury. Most have to walk a distance.

Kate Feller said, "Oh, it sucks because you have your computer in your backpack. You have groceries, things like that." It's worse in bad weather and, "even without it raining, you're carrying a bunch of groceries. It's absolute hell."

A draft plan on the parking and mobility solutions is out and they're looking for feedback until November 1st.

"You know, we've already had thousands of people engaged, to feed in to these reports," said Abboud. "But now that they're draft final, we want people to read them and give us feedback. And what might be missing, what might need to be added, what doesn't look like a good idea?"

For more information go to: Isla Vista Community Services District.