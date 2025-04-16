Skip to Content
No locations in Santa Maria meet approval for Battery Energy Storage Sites

Jarrod Zinn
today at 11:29 am
Published 12:03 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On Tuesday night, the Santa Maria City Council began discussing possibilities for the potential construction of Battery Energy Storage Sites--or B.E.S.S.--within city limits.

There are multiple categories of consideration for construction of any kind of public works facilities, to say nothing about battery energy.

A B.E.S.S. facility must be built no less than a quarter-mile away from any residential neighborhoods, and also a quarter-mile away from any agricultural properties.

The overlap of these two "zones"--residential and agricultural--has led to the determination that there are no locations within city limits that would meet approval for any B.E.S.S. applications at this time.

Further zoning studies might reveal possibilities, but there are also currently no entities applying to construct any B.E.S.S. facilities in Santa Maria.

